New York Folklore’s newest exhibit is, "Celebrating 80 Years of New York Folklore." For the past 25 years, New York Folklore has quietly served the folk arts field from our Jay Street office. The Gallery and Shop hosts exhibits, receptions, and lectures regularly. The gallery’s current exhibit traces the history and legacy of New York Folklore using interpretive panels, artifacts, and contemporary work by folk and traditional artists. The exhibit will run from August till November.

Listen • 14:06