The Roundtable

A Look at the 2024-2025 Season at theREP

By Joe Donahue
Published September 9, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT
Artwork for the 2024/2025 season at theREP

theREP kicks off its 2024-25 season this month with “Seared” by Theresa Rebeck. Brilliant, hot-headed chef Harry scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner Mike finally sees profits within reach. The only problem? Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses. For an extra treat, scallops will be cooked live on stage each night.

Just in time for the holidays, “A Sherlock Carol” by Mark Shanahan will begin in November. Starting the rest of the season in 2025 is “The Lehman Trilogy” by Stefano Massini. In April, theREP will feature their 2023 NEXT ACT! New Play Summit winner with the world premiere of “Rosie is Red And Everybody is Blue” by John Spellos. Last in theREP’s upcoming season is the Tony Award Winning musical, “Once.”

Producing Artistic Director for Capital Repertory Theatre Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill joins us this morning for a preview.

The Roundtable thereptheaterMaggie Mancinelli-Cahill
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
  • The Roundtable
    Troy Foundry Theater's 2024 Half-Baked Festival of Emerging Work
    Joe Donahue
    The Troy Foundry Theatre’s Half-Baked Festival of Emerging Work will take place in multiple venues across the city of Troy, New York from September 11-14 and September 18-21. In its second year, Half-Baked features fifteen pieces of original theatre in varying stages of development.
  • The Roundtable
    Dorset Theatre Festival Presents "True Art"
    Joe Donahue
    Dorset Theatre Festival has welcomed Jayne Atkinson, best known for her Tony Award–nominated roles in The Rainmaker and Enchanted April, to lead the World Premiere of "True Art" by Jessica Provenz, directed by Michelle Joyner, playing through September 7, 2024, at the Dorset Playhouse in Dorset, VT.
  • Logo for Shakespeare & Company
    The Roundtable
    Shakespeare & Company 2024 Season Preview
    Joe Donahue
    Two world premieres and new takes on Shakespeare lead off Shakespeare & Company’s 47th Season. The Lenox, Massachusetts based troupe presents “A Body of Water” by Lee Blessing; the World Premiere of “The Islanders” by Carey Crim; the Regional Premiere of “Flight of the Monarch” by Jim Frangione; the World Premier of “Three Tall Persian Women,” by Awni Abdi-Bahri; a lively staged reading of Jane Austen’s “Emma” – adapted by Kate Hamill; and, by the Bard – a staged reading of “The Winter’s Tale” and an outdoor production of “The Comedy of Errors.”
