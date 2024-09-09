A Look at the 2024-2025 Season at theREP

theREP kicks off its 2024-25 season this month with “Seared” by Theresa Rebeck. Brilliant, hot-headed chef Harry scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner Mike finally sees profits within reach. The only problem? Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses. For an extra treat, scallops will be cooked live on stage each night.

Just in time for the holidays, “A Sherlock Carol” by Mark Shanahan will begin in November. Starting the rest of the season in 2025 is “The Lehman Trilogy” by Stefano Massini. In April, theREP will feature their 2023 NEXT ACT! New Play Summit winner with the world premiere of “Rosie is Red And Everybody is Blue” by John Spellos. Last in theREP’s upcoming season is the Tony Award Winning musical, “Once.”

Producing Artistic Director for Capital Repertory Theatre Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill joins us this morning for a preview.