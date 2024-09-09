2024 Stowe Prize Winner Dr. Bettina Love celebrated at the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center event on 9/18

The Stowe Center welcomes Dr. Bettina Love as their 2024 Stowe Prize for Literary Activism winner, author of "Punished for Dreaming: How School Reform Harms Black Children and How We Heal" which offers a road map for repair, arguing for reparations with transformation for all children at its core.

Dr. Bettina Love holds the prestigious William F. Russell Professorship at Teachers College, Columbia University, and is the acclaimed author of the New York Times bestseller "Punished for Dreaming."

In 2022, the Kennedy Center recognized Dr. Love as one of the Next 50 Leaders dedicated to making the world more inspired, inclusive, and compassionate. Dr. Love is also the celebrated author of the bestseller, "We Want To Do More Than Survive," solidifying her position as a leading voice in the field of education and social justice.

Also joining us is Karen Fisk, Executive Director of the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The event will be taking place on Wednesday September 18th at the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center.

