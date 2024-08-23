Woodstock Fringe Presents "Greater Tuna"

Woodstock Fringe is presenting "Greater Tuna" at the Byrdcliffe Theatre

in Woodstock, NY - opening tonight and running through September 8th.​Meet Arles Struvie, Thurston Wheelis, Aunt Pearl, Petey Fisk, Phineas Blye and Rev. Spikes, just some of the upstanding citizens of Tuna, the third smallest town in Texas, where the Lion’s Club is too liberal, and Patsy Cline never dies.



The eclectic band of 22 citizens that make up this town are portrayed by two actors, David Smilow and Wallace Norman, making this satire on life in rural America even more delightful as they depict all of the inhabitants of Tuna — men, women, children and animals.

Directed by Shelley Wyant, Greater Tuna is a love-letter to small town mores, qualities and quirks, takes you through a typical day in the life of Tuna and its most whimsical denizens.