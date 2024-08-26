© 2024
The Roundtable

Stephen McCauley to discuss "You Only Call When You're in Trouble" at Spencertown Academy Arts Center Festival of Books on 9/1

By Joe Donahue
Published August 26, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT

Best-selling author Stephen McCauley is back with a new novel, "You Only Call When You're in Trouble."

It revolves around a man named Tom whose boyfriend has just moved out, whose niece is in the middle of a Title IX investigation, and whose sister is preparing to invest all her trust (and her savings) into a wellness guru's retreat center, which just happens to be in Woodstock, NY.

Stephen McCauley is the author of seven previous novels, including national bestsellers "My Ex-Life," "The Object of My Affection," and "Alternatives to Sex." He currently codirects the Creative Writing program at Brandeis University.

McCauley will be part of The Spencertown Academy’s Festival of Books - celebrating its 19th season this Labor Day weekend, August 30 – September 2, 2024. Stephen will speak at 1PM on Sunday afternoon – September 1st.

