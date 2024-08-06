Rachelle Bergstein's “The Genius of Judy: How Judy Blume Rewrote Childhood for All of Us”

In Rachelle Bergstein’s new book, “The Genius of Judy: How Judy Blume Rewrote Childhood for All of Us,” Blume’s remarkable story is revealed, beginning with her life as a young mother of two searching for purpose outside of her home in 1960s suburban New Jersey.

The books she wrote starred regular children with genuine thoughts and problems. But behind those deceptively simple tales, Blume explored the pillars of the growing women’s rights movement, in which girls and women were entitled to careers, bodily autonomy, fulfilling relationships, and even sexual pleasure. Blume wasn’t trying to be a revolutionary—she just wanted to tell honest stories—but in doing so, she created a cohesive, culture-altering vision of modern adolescence.

Blume’s bravery in pursuing her literary dreams, provoked backlash, making her the country’s most-banned author in the mid-1980s. Thankfully, her works withstood those culture wars and it’s no coincidence that Blume has resurfaced as a cultural touchstone now.

Rachelle Bergstein is a lifestyle writer, author, and editor, focused on style, pop culture, and families.