Book Picks - Oblong Books and Bennington Bookshop

Published August 13, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, NY and Phil Lewis from Bennington Bookshop in Bennington, VT.

Suzanna:

  • The Yellow Bus by Loren Long
  • We Are Definitely Human by X. Fang
  • They Call Me No Sam! by Drew Daywalt 
  • Mina's Matchbox by Yoko Ogawa, translated by Stephen B. Snyder
  • Someone Like Us by Dinaw Mengestu (event 9/19)
  • The Most by Jessica Anthony
  • The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton

Phil:

  • The Blue Hour by Paula Hawkins
  • The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez
  • The Last Ranger by Peter Heller
  • The Midnight News by Jo Baker
  • The Caretaker by Ron Rash
Oblong Books
bennington bookshop
