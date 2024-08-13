Book Picks - Oblong Books and Bennington Bookshop
This week's Book Picks come from Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, NY and Phil Lewis from Bennington Bookshop in Bennington, VT.
Suzanna:
- The Yellow Bus by Loren Long
- We Are Definitely Human by X. Fang
- They Call Me No Sam! by Drew Daywalt
- Mina's Matchbox by Yoko Ogawa, translated by Stephen B. Snyder
- Someone Like Us by Dinaw Mengestu (event 9/19)
- The Most by Jessica Anthony
- The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton
Phil:
- The Blue Hour by Paula Hawkins
- The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez
- The Last Ranger by Peter Heller
- The Midnight News by Jo Baker
- The Caretaker by Ron Rash