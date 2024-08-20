© 2024
The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Odyssey Bookshop and The Bookstore in Lenox

By Joe Donahue
Published August 20, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Jesse Hassinger from The Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts and Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.

Jesse:

  • There Are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak
  • Survival is a Promise: The Eternal Life of Audre Lorde by Alexis Pauline Gumbs
  • Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner
  • There is a Rio Grande in Heaven by Ruben Reyes, Jr.
  • The Rich People Have Gone Away by Regina Porter

Matt:

  • When the News Broke by Heather Hendershot
  • The Bookshop by Evan Friss
  • Reading the Room by Paul Yamazaki
  • The Heart in Winter by Kevin Barry
  • Old Corfu by Maria Victoria Douka (photograph/art book)
  • Paradise Bronx by Ian Frazier
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
