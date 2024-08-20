Book Picks - The Odyssey Bookshop and The Bookstore in Lenox
This week's Book Picks come from Jesse Hassinger from The Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts and Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.
Jesse:
- There Are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak
- Survival is a Promise: The Eternal Life of Audre Lorde by Alexis Pauline Gumbs
- Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner
- There is a Rio Grande in Heaven by Ruben Reyes, Jr.
- The Rich People Have Gone Away by Regina Porter
Matt:
- When the News Broke by Heather Hendershot
- The Bookshop by Evan Friss
- Reading the Room by Paul Yamazaki
- The Heart in Winter by Kevin Barry
- Old Corfu by Maria Victoria Douka (photograph/art book)
- Paradise Bronx by Ian Frazier