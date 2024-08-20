Martin Baron discusses “Collison of Power: Trump, Bezos, and the Washington Post” at Spencertown Academy’s Festival of Books

Martin Baron is a longtime journalist and newspaper editor he ran the newsrooms of the “Miami Herald” and the ‘Boston Globe” before being named executive editor of the “Washington Post” in 2013.

His role in launching an investigation into the catholic churches coverup of sexual abuse by clergy was portrayed in the Academy Award Winning film “Spotlight.” Baron retired from daily journalism in early 2021 and he tells his story in the book “Collison of Power: Trump, Bezos, and the Washington Post.”

Baron will be a part of the Spencertown Academy’s Festival of Books, celebrating its 19th season this Labor Day weekend August 30th through September 2nd. Martin will speak at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon August 31st.