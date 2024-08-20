© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Martin Baron discusses “Collison of Power: Trump, Bezos, and the Washington Post” at Spencertown Academy’s Festival of Books

By Joe Donahue
Published August 20, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT

Martin Baron is a longtime journalist and newspaper editor he ran the newsrooms of the “Miami Herald” and the ‘Boston Globe” before being named executive editor of the “Washington Post” in 2013.

His role in launching an investigation into the catholic churches coverup of sexual abuse by clergy was portrayed in the Academy Award Winning film “Spotlight.” Baron retired from daily journalism in early 2021 and he tells his story in the book “Collison of Power: Trump, Bezos, and the Washington Post.”

Baron will be a part of the Spencertown Academy’s Festival of Books, celebrating its 19th season this Labor Day weekend August 30th through September 2nd. Martin will speak at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon August 31st.

Tags
The Roundtable bookmarty baronSpencertown
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More