© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Elle Reeve's "Black Pill: How I Witnessed the Darkest Corners of the Internet Come to Life, Poison Society, and Capture American Politics"

By Joe Donahue
Published August 1, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT

The new book “Black Pill: How I Witnessed the Darkest Corners of the Internet Come to Life, Poison Society, and Capture American Politics” is by CNN Correspondent Elle Reeve.

It is a sprawling, strange, but true journey into the weirdest depths of the internet and into the real-world rooms where extremists made their plans, celebrated their victories, and retreated after defeats. To reveal the forces behind the white nationalist march on Charlottesville and the Capital insurrection on January 6th.

Elle Reeve was at both. She introduces us to the unlikely leaders of these movements and shows how the forces that drove them started with online jokes and memes and then snowballed into something real and violent.

Tags
The Roundtable journalistElle Reeveinternetsocietypolitics
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    "Democracy in Retrograde: How to Make Changes Big and Small in Our Country and in Our Lives"
    Joe Donahue
    At this fragile moment in history Emily Amick lawyer and former council to former senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, alongside “New York Times” Bestselling author Sami Sage, want to reframe civic engagement as a form of self-care. An assertion of one’s values and self-respect. The new book “Democracy in Retrograde: How to Make Changes Big and Small in Our Country and in Our Lives” is not just about voting, but about claiming your singular place in your country and in your community.
  • The Roundtable
    Steven Brill's "The Death of Truth"
    Joe Donahue
    How did we become a world with facts, shared truths, have lost their power to hold us together as a community as a country, globally? Bestselling journalist Steven Brill documents the forces and people from Silicon Valley to Madison Avenue to Moscow to Washington that have created and exploited this world of chaos and division and offers practical solutions for what can be done about it. His new book is "The Death of Truth: How Social Media and the Internet Gave Snake Oil Salesmen and Demagogues the Weapons They Needed to Destroy Trust and Polarize the World--And What We Can Do About It.”
  • The Roundtable
    Eric Weiner's "Ben & Me: In Search of a Founder's Formula for a Long and Useful Life"
    Joe Donahue
    We need more Ben Franklin in our lives. He is the least dead of America's founders, a tonic for our troubled times. Those are just a few of the takeaways from Eric Weiner’s new book, "Ben & Me: In Search of a Founder’s Formula for a Long and Useful Life."
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - The Book House and The Bookloft
    Sarah LaDuke
    This week's Book Picks come from Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany, New York and Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
Load More