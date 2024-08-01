Elle Reeve's "Black Pill: How I Witnessed the Darkest Corners of the Internet Come to Life, Poison Society, and Capture American Politics"

The new book “Black Pill: How I Witnessed the Darkest Corners of the Internet Come to Life, Poison Society, and Capture American Politics” is by CNN Correspondent Elle Reeve.

It is a sprawling, strange, but true journey into the weirdest depths of the internet and into the real-world rooms where extremists made their plans, celebrated their victories, and retreated after defeats. To reveal the forces behind the white nationalist march on Charlottesville and the Capital insurrection on January 6th.

Elle Reeve was at both. She introduces us to the unlikely leaders of these movements and shows how the forces that drove them started with online jokes and memes and then snowballed into something real and violent.