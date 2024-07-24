In Today’s political climate it’s hard not to get discouraged, isolated, doom scrolling, lacking a sense of purpose or community. It’s easy to become overwhelmed by the dire state of American Democracy and do nothing because, why try when the odds are never in our favor.

At this fragile moment in history Emily Amick lawyer and former council to former senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, alongside “New York Times” Bestselling author Sami Sage, want to reframe civic engagement as a form of self-care. An assertion of one’s values and self-respect. The new book “Democracy in Retrograde: How to Make Changes Big and Small in Our Country and in Our Lives” is not just about voting, but about claiming your singular place in your country and in your community.

Emily Amick is co-author of the book, and she is a lawyer, journalist, and political analyst who served as council to senate majority leader Chuck Schumer. We welcome Emily Amick to the RT.

