Adam Higgenbotham's "Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space"

On January 28th, 1986, just 73 seconds into flight the space shuttle Challenger broke apart over the Atlantic Ocean killing all seven people onboard.

Millions of Americans witnessed the tragic deaths of a crew including New Hampshire school teacher Christa McAuliffe. Like the assassination of JFK, the Challenger disaster is a defining moment in 20th Century history. One that forever changed the way America thought of itself and of its optimistic view of the future. Yet the full story of what happened and why has never been told until now.

Adam Higginbotham’s new book “Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space” is the true story of what happened to the Challenger based on fascinating new archival research and in-depth reporting.