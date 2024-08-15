© 2024
The Roundtable

Beer and Wine at the Washington County Fair

By Joe Donahue
Published August 15, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
If you’re looking for some of the area’s best activities & attractions in one spot, the Washington County Fair opens Monday! It is a fun-filled week of entertainment, rides, animals and more continues to reign supreme as New York’s #1 Agricultural County Fair! This year, the Fair will take place August 19 – 25, 2024.

Far more than cotton candy and carnival games, the Washington County Fair has been a vital part of our community for over a century. With its many unique buildings and structures, the Fair becomes a one-stop showcase of the best tastes, sights and sounds of Washington County, NY! Whether you’re craving classic midway rides, the thrill of a pulling contest or the taste of a fresh maple cider donut, there’s only one way to experience it all at once.

One of the many features in the County Bounty Building will be your chance to enjoy a locally-made craft beverage? Visit the Craft Beverage Corral in the County Bounty building each day starting at 12 PM! There, you’ll be able to enjoy tastings of locally-made beer, wine, cider and spirits. We’ll meet two of the bounty providers – Chris Castrio from Argyle Brewing Company and Gerry Barnhardt from Victory View Vineyard.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
