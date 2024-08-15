Beer and Wine at the Washington County Fair

If you’re looking for some of the area’s best activities & attractions in one spot, the Washington County Fair opens Monday! It is a fun-filled week of entertainment, rides, animals and more continues to reign supreme as New York’s #1 Agricultural County Fair! This year, the Fair will take place August 19 – 25, 2024.

Far more than cotton candy and carnival games, the Washington County Fair has been a vital part of our community for over a century. With its many unique buildings and structures, the Fair becomes a one-stop showcase of the best tastes, sights and sounds of Washington County, NY! Whether you’re craving classic midway rides, the thrill of a pulling contest or the taste of a fresh maple cider donut, there’s only one way to experience it all at once.

One of the many features in the County Bounty Building will be your chance to enjoy a locally-made craft beverage? Visit the Craft Beverage Corral in the County Bounty building each day starting at 12 PM! There, you’ll be able to enjoy tastings of locally-made beer, wine, cider and spirits. We’ll meet two of the bounty providers – Chris Castrio from Argyle Brewing Company and Gerry Barnhardt from Victory View Vineyard.