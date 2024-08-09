Food Friday 8/9/24: Summer Cocktails with John Fischer and Anton Kinloch

Summer cocktails is the theme of today's show. We welcome mix-masters John Fischer and Anton Kinloch. Ray Graf hosts.

John Fischer is a professor of Hospitality and Service Management at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. Previously he was general manager at the Morrell Wine Bar and Café in New York.

A graduate of the Culinary Institute, Anton Kinloch oversaw beverage operations at a local casino from 2014 to 2016. In 2019 he launched the Fuchsia Tiki Bar in New Paltz – which boasted one of New York State's largest collections of sugarcane spirits. His latest creation is Lone Wolf Cocktail Bar in Kingston, NY.