Michael Korda's "Muse of Fire: World War I as Seen Through the Lives of the Solider Poets"

Michael Korda, the best-selling author of “Hero: The Life and Legend of Lawrence of Arabia" and "Alone” tells the story of the first World War not in any conventional way, but through the intertwined lives of the soldier poets who came to describe it best. And indeed, symbolized that war’s tragic arc and lethal theory. Korda’s account includes anecdotes from his own family history not only brings to life the soldier poets but paints an unforgettable picture of life and death in the trenches and the sacrifice of an entire generation.

The name of the new book is "Muse of Fire: World War I as Seen Through the Lives of the Solider Poets." We welcome back Michael Korda to the RT.