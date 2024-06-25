© 2024
The Roundtable

Margot Livesey at The New York State Summer Writers Institute tonight

By Joe Donahue
Published June 25, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Book cover for The Road to Belhaven
Knopf

The New York State Summer Writers Institute will offer evening readings by an extraordinary line-up of distinguished writers this June and July. Tonight at 8 p.m., the institute presents Margot Livesey. Her latest novel is "The Road from Belhaven."

Growing up in the care of her grandparents on Belhaven Farm, Lizzie Craig discovers as a small child that she can see into the future. But her gift is selective—she doesn’t, for instance, see that she has an older sister who will come to join the family. As her “pictures” foretell various incidents and accidents, she begins to realize a painful truth: she may glimpse the future, but she can seldom change it.

Margot Livesey was born and grew up on the edge of the Scottish Highlands. She is the author of a collection of stories and nine other novels, including "Eva Moves the Furniture," "The Flight of Gemma Hardy," and "The Boy in the Field." She has received awards from the NEA, the Guggenheim Foundation and the Radcliffe Institute. She lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts and is on the faculty of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop.

