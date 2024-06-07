Flute soloist Brandon Patrick George to perform at the American Music Festival and Tannery Pond Concerts

Brandon Patrick George is a leading flute soloist and Grammy Award-winning chamber musician. He is in our region for this weekend’s American Music Festivalin Troy. He will also perform at Tannery Pond concerts on June 22nd and has a new album "Twofold."

He has been hailed as a “knockout musician with a gorgeous sound” by The Philadelphia whose repertoire extends from the Baroque era to today. He is the flutist of Imani Winds and has appeared as a soloist with the Atlanta, Baltimore, and Albany symphonies, American Composers Orchestra, and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, among others.

Brandon Patrick George joins us along with Albany Symphony's Education & Community Engagement Coordinator Lily Whiteman.

