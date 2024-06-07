© 2024
The Roundtable

Flute soloist Brandon Patrick George to perform at the American Music Festival and Tannery Pond Concerts

By Joe Donahue
Published June 7, 2024 at 11:34 AM EDT
Brandon Patrick George
press photo - provided
Brandon Patrick George

Brandon Patrick George is a leading flute soloist and Grammy Award-winning chamber musician. He is in our region for this weekend’s American Music Festivalin Troy. He will also perform at Tannery Pond concerts on June 22nd and has a new album "Twofold."

He has been hailed as a “knockout musician with a gorgeous sound” by The Philadelphia whose repertoire extends from the Baroque era to today. He is the flutist of Imani Winds and has appeared as a soloist with the Atlanta, Baltimore, and Albany symphonies, American Composers Orchestra, and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, among others.

Brandon Patrick George joins us along with Albany Symphony's Education & Community Engagement Coordinator Lily Whiteman.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
