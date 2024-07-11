© 2024
The Roundtable

Yidstock 2024

By Joe Donahue
Published July 11, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Yidstock logo

Yidstock: The Festival of New Yiddish Music is back. Now in its twelfth year, Yidstock brings the best in klezmer and new Yiddish music to the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Massachusetts.

From tonight through Sunday, this four-day festival will include musicians and performers at the forefront of the Yiddish music scene. In addition to seven concerts, the lineup also includes four workshops, nine talks, and one special film screening, all in celebration of Yiddish music, language, and culture.

To tell us more – we welcome: Lisa Newman, director of publishing and public programs at the Yiddish Book Center and Seth Rogovoy, Yidstock's artistic director and author of: The Essential Klezmer: A Music Lover's Guide to Jewish Roots and Soul Music.

klezmer
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    7/11/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, attorney and former NY 19 Congressman John Faso, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.
  • Logo for Shakespeare & Company
    The Roundtable
    Shakespeare & Company 2024 Season Preview
    Joe Donahue
    Two world premieres and new takes on Shakespeare lead off Shakespeare & Company’s 47th Season. The Lenox, Massachusetts based troupe presents “A Body of Water” by Lee Blessing; the World Premiere of “The Islanders” by Carey Crim; the Regional Premiere of “Flight of the Monarch” by Jim Frangione; the World Premier of “Three Tall Persian Women,” by Awni Abdi-Bahri; a lively staged reading of Jane Austen’s “Emma” – adapted by Kate Hamill; and, by the Bard – a staged reading of “The Winter’s Tale” and an outdoor production of “The Comedy of Errors.”
  • The Roundtable
    Berkshire Busk! sizzles on the sidewalks of Great Barrington
    Joe Donahue
    Berkshire Busk! was conceived and developed by cellist and entrepreneur Eugene Carr during the earliest days of the pandemic. When all the stores, restaurants and cultural organizations were closed, the festival became a safe way to bring the community together and enliven the town of Great Barrington through the arts. In the summer of 2023, over 28,000 people experienced Berkshire Busk! in downtown Great Barrington. Berkshire Busk! Is back for 2024 and Eugene Carr joins us.
  • The Mount
    The Roundtable
    Lectures, masters, and more at The Mount
    Joe Donahue
    The Mount is a National Historic Landmark and cultural center that interprets the intellectual, artistic, and humanitarian legacy of Edith Wharton, the author who wrote over 40 books in 40 years, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “The Age of Innocence.” Susan Wissler is the Executive Director of The Mount and she joins us with host of the Masters Series – André Bernard.
  • Berkshire Theatre Group - 2024 shows
    The Roundtable
    A Berkshire Theatre Group season overview with Kate Maguire
    Joe Donahue
    Berkshire Theatre Group’s Summer 2024 Season includes Rogers & Hammerstein’s “Pipe Dream,” a musical tale of love and hope from John Steinbeck’s Cannery Row & Sweet Thursday; “The Weir,” a haunting tale of Irish folklore and revelation; “Abe Lincoln in Illinois,” Robert E. Sherwood’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece tells the tale of the remarkable journey of Abraham Lincoln; Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein;” and Disney’s “Frozen JR,” adapted from the original Oscar Award-winning movie and featuring youth actors from Berkshire County and beyond. BTG presents shows in Stockbridge and Pittsfield, Massachusetts and we are joined by Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire.
  • 7.10.24 Chad Smith and Andris Nelsons give an interview with Joe Donahue for WAMC Roundtable (Hilary Scott).jpeg
    The Roundtable
    Tanglewood - BSO CEO Chad Smith and Music Director Andris Nelsons
    Joe Donahue
    We are broadcasting from Studio E at the Linde Center for Music and Learning on the sprawling Tanglewood Campus, which opened in 2019. We begin by meeting our hosts this morning. Chad Smith is the Julian and Eunice Cohen President and CEO of the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO), which he has led since last year; he previously served as President and CEO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and we welcome back our dear friend Andris Nelsons - the fifteenth music director in the BSO’s history.
