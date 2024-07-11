Yidstock 2024

Yidstock: The Festival of New Yiddish Music is back. Now in its twelfth year, Yidstock brings the best in klezmer and new Yiddish music to the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Massachusetts.

From tonight through Sunday, this four-day festival will include musicians and performers at the forefront of the Yiddish music scene. In addition to seven concerts, the lineup also includes four workshops, nine talks, and one special film screening, all in celebration of Yiddish music, language, and culture.

To tell us more – we welcome: Lisa Newman, director of publishing and public programs at the Yiddish Book Center and Seth Rogovoy, Yidstock's artistic director and author of: The Essential Klezmer: A Music Lover's Guide to Jewish Roots and Soul Music.