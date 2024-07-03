Elizabeth Dias's and Lisa Lerer's "The Fall of Roe: The Rise of a New America"

Two top “New York Times” journalists join us with the untold story of the plan to overturn Roe v. Wade and the consequences for women, abortion, and the future of America.

In June of 2022 Americans watched as the Supreme Court reversed one of the nation’s landmark rulings. For nearly half century Roe was synonymous with women’s rights and freedoms, then suddenly it was gone. In their book “The Fall of Roe: The Rise of a New America” Elizabeth Dias and Lisa Lerer reveal the explosive inside story of how that happened. Their investigation charts the political and religious campaign to take down abortion rights and remake American families, womanhood, and the nation itself. In doing so Dias and Lerer go beyond the traditional political narrative into the most personal reaches of American life.

Elizabeth Dias is the national religion correspondent for the “New York Times.” Lisa Lerer is a national political correspondent for the “New York Times” and it is a pleasure to welcome hem both to the RT.