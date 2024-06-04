© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Bookloft and Northshire Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published June 4, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Book covers for titles listed on this page.
Provided

This morning, we have two booksellers from two bookstores joining us with books we should pay attention to. This week we welcome Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, MA and Jericha A. Harriman from of Northshire Bookstore in Manchester, Vermont and Saratoga, New York.

Giovanni:
You Like it Darker by Stephen King
The Silver Blood Promise by James Logan
Dreadful by Caitlin Rozakis
In the Hour of Crows by Dana Elmendorf
Tell Me Who You Are by Louisa Luna
The Hunter's Daughter by Nicola Solvinic

Jericha:
Someone You Can Build A Nest In by John Wiswel
Somewhere Beyond the Sea by TJ Klune (September 10, 2024)
The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell
Fragile Threads of Power by VE Schwab
Can't Spell Treason without Tea by Rebecca Thorne
A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik
Starling House by Alix E. Harrow

Tags
The Roundtable booksBook Picksthe bookloftnorthshire bookstorebook reviewbook reviews
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More