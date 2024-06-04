Book Picks - The Bookloft and Northshire Bookstore

This morning, we have two booksellers from two bookstores joining us with books we should pay attention to. This week we welcome Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, MA and Jericha A. Harriman from of Northshire Bookstore in Manchester, Vermont and Saratoga, New York.

Giovanni:

You Like it Darker by Stephen King

The Silver Blood Promise by James Logan

Dreadful by Caitlin Rozakis

In the Hour of Crows by Dana Elmendorf

Tell Me Who You Are by Louisa Luna

The Hunter's Daughter by Nicola Solvinic

Jericha:

Someone You Can Build A Nest In by John Wiswel

Somewhere Beyond the Sea by TJ Klune (September 10, 2024)

The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell

Fragile Threads of Power by VE Schwab

Can't Spell Treason without Tea by Rebecca Thorne

A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik

Starling House by Alix E. Harrow