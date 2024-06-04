Book Picks - The Bookloft and Northshire Bookstore
This morning, we have two booksellers from two bookstores joining us with books we should pay attention to. This week we welcome Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, MA and Jericha A. Harriman from of Northshire Bookstore in Manchester, Vermont and Saratoga, New York.
Giovanni:
You Like it Darker by Stephen King
The Silver Blood Promise by James Logan
Dreadful by Caitlin Rozakis
In the Hour of Crows by Dana Elmendorf
Tell Me Who You Are by Louisa Luna
The Hunter's Daughter by Nicola Solvinic
Jericha:
Someone You Can Build A Nest In by John Wiswel
Somewhere Beyond the Sea by TJ Klune (September 10, 2024)
The Age of Magical Overthinking by Amanda Montell
Fragile Threads of Power by VE Schwab
Can't Spell Treason without Tea by Rebecca Thorne
A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik
Starling House by Alix E. Harrow