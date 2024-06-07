© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood celebrates 90th Anniversary with a gala on 6/13

By Sarah LaDuke
Published June 7, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT
Artwork for UHPP 90th gala
provided

For nine decades, Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood has been a beacon of hope and support for individuals and families in the four counties it serves. Founded in 1934, UHPP has a commitment to providing comprehensive reproductive health care, education, and advocacy to all who seek its services.

UHPP endured several struggles from the early birth control initiative of the 1930s and 1940s, to the legalization of birth control (for married women only) in the 1960s. The organization’s ability to provide care was also limited by religious influences and directives in Albany and were unable to provide abortions until 1985.

Today, UHPP is proud to offer abortion care at all three of its centers and continues to expand services – providing gender-affirming care, and enhancing a behavioral health program and honoring patients as whole people.

The Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood 90th Anniversary Gala will take place on June 12 at Albany Capital Center on Eagle Street in Albany, New York.

Former UHPP President and CEO Patricia A. McGeown, whose visionary leadership has guided UHPP through significant milestones, will be honored at the gala for her dedication and tireless efforts in advancing reproductive rights and healthcare accessibility.

Patricia A. McGeown joins us now along with current UHPP President and CEO Chelly Hegan.

Tags
The Roundtable upper hudson planned parenthoodplanned parenthoodfamily planninghealthcaregala
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More