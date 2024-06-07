Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood celebrates 90th Anniversary with a gala on 6/13

For nine decades, Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood has been a beacon of hope and support for individuals and families in the four counties it serves. Founded in 1934, UHPP has a commitment to providing comprehensive reproductive health care, education, and advocacy to all who seek its services.

UHPP endured several struggles from the early birth control initiative of the 1930s and 1940s, to the legalization of birth control (for married women only) in the 1960s. The organization’s ability to provide care was also limited by religious influences and directives in Albany and were unable to provide abortions until 1985.

Today, UHPP is proud to offer abortion care at all three of its centers and continues to expand services – providing gender-affirming care, and enhancing a behavioral health program and honoring patients as whole people.

The Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood 90th Anniversary Gala will take place on June 12 at Albany Capital Center on Eagle Street in Albany, New York.

Former UHPP President and CEO Patricia A. McGeown, whose visionary leadership has guided UHPP through significant milestones, will be honored at the gala for her dedication and tireless efforts in advancing reproductive rights and healthcare accessibility.

Patricia A. McGeown joins us now along with current UHPP President and CEO Chelly Hegan.