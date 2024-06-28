Preview of the 2024 Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival with Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge

This week kicks off the 92nd season of Jacob’s Pillow – the premier international dance festival, in a 9-week celebration of some of today’s most groundbreaking artists and dance companies performing locally, nationally, and around the world.

Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival 2024 began Wednesday and runs through Sunday, August 25, and will feature indoor performances in the historic Ted Shawn Theatre and outdoor performances on the Henry Leir Stage. Visitors to Jacob’s Pillow this summer can also note progress being made on the construction of the reimagined Doris Duke Theatre, which is scheduled to open in 2025.

Companies featured in this summer’s lineup are an eclectic mix of Jacob’s Pillow debuts and longtime audience favorites who have appeared across more than 50 years of the festival’s history. Onstage performances will span genres and styles from ballet and modern to hip hop, tap, flamenco, circus, Indigenous dance, and more.

Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge joins us for a preview.

