© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Preview of the 2024 Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival with Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge

Published June 28, 2024 at 11:29 AM EDT
jacobspillow2024.jpg
provided

This week kicks off the 92nd season of Jacob’s Pillow – the premier international dance festival, in a 9-week celebration of some of today’s most groundbreaking artists and dance companies performing locally, nationally, and around the world.

Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival 2024 began Wednesday and runs through Sunday, August 25, and will feature indoor performances in the historic Ted Shawn Theatre and outdoor performances on the Henry Leir Stage. Visitors to Jacob’s Pillow this summer can also note progress being made on the construction of the reimagined Doris Duke Theatre, which is scheduled to open in 2025.

Companies featured in this summer’s lineup are an eclectic mix of Jacob’s Pillow debuts and longtime audience favorites who have appeared across more than 50 years of the festival’s history. Onstage performances will span genres and styles from ballet and modern to hip hop, tap, flamenco, circus, Indigenous dance, and more.

Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge joins us for a preview.

Tags
The Roundtable dancepamela tatgejacob's pillowBecket
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    6/28/24 Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Bennington College faculty member, former EPA Regional Administrator, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Semi-retired, Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union Jay Jochnowitz, CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, Investment Banker on Wall St. Mark Wittman.
  • Mikael Jorgensen
    The Roundtable
    A quick visit with composer and Wilco keyboardist Mikael Jorgensen
    Sarah LaDuke
    Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival is taking over the campus of MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts this weekend and we are joined by keyboard and synth player for Wilco, Mikael Jorgensen.
  • The Roundtable
    Frank Bruni's "The Age of Grievance"
    Joe Donahue
    From longtime “New York Times” columnist, Frank Bruni, comes the book “The Age of Grievance” which is the examination of the ways in which grievance has come to define our current culture and politics on both the right and left.
  • The Roundtable
    Iroquois Museum Presents "The Mush Hole" at UAlbany PAC
    Joe Donahue
    The Iroquois Museum is presenting “The Mush Hole: Truth, Acknowledgement, Resilience,” a contemporary dance performance by Kaha:wi Dance Theatre at University of Albany Performing Arts Center. The performance is a moving composition inspired by the residential school experience at Six Nations Reserve.
  • John Hodgman
    The Roundtable
    John Hodgman dons his comedy captain's hat for Solid Sound at MASS MoCA
    Sarah LaDuke
    John Hodgman is a writer, actor, and comedian who has forged what seems to be - or at least we hope is - a comfortable niche in the entertainment world. He is the host of the Judge John Hodgman podcast on the Maximum Fun network, the co-creator with David Rees of the animated series, DICKTOWN on FX/Hulu, and the author of the books: “The Areas of my Expertise,” “More Information than you Require,” “That is All”, “Vacationland,” and “Medallion Status.”For every Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA since the second Wilco curated wonder-weekend in 2011, Hodgman has curated the comedy portion of the festival and he joins us with a preview.
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Bennington Bookshop and Merritt Bookstore
    This week's Book Picks come from Phil Lewis from Bennington Bookshop in Bennington, Vermont and Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York.
Load More