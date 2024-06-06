5 U.S. performances of "Grief ... A Comedy" at Barrington Stage before Alison Larkin takes the show to Edinburgh Fringe

Alison Larkin is a Berkshire-based internationally acclaimed comedienne, award-winning audiobook narrator, voice artist, actress, producer, screenwriter and the bestselling author of the novel, “The English American.”

Her latest work is a one-person play with music entitled “Grief… A Comedy” - and Alison will perform it tonight through Sunday on Barrington Stage Company’s St. Germain Stage in Pittsfield, Massachusetts before bringing the show to this summer’s Edinburgh Fringe and then - around the globe.

Written and performed by Alison Larkin with music by Gary Schreiner, “Grief… A Comedy” shares Alison’s story of finding love late in life, losing that love far too soon, and what comes next.