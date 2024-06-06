© 2024
The Roundtable

5 U.S. performances of "Grief ... A Comedy" at Barrington Stage before Alison Larkin takes the show to Edinburgh Fringe

By Sarah LaDuke
Published June 6, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT
Artwork for Alison Larkin's show "Grief ... A Comedy" - white, blonde woman, smiling and wearing a white and blue jacket.
Provided

Alison Larkin is a Berkshire-based internationally acclaimed comedienne, award-winning audiobook narrator, voice artist, actress, producer, screenwriter and the bestselling author of the novel, “The English American.”

Her latest work is a one-person play with music entitled “Grief… A Comedy” - and Alison will perform it tonight through Sunday on Barrington Stage Company’s St. Germain Stage in Pittsfield, Massachusetts before bringing the show to this summer’s Edinburgh Fringe and then - around the globe.

Written and performed by Alison Larkin with music by Gary Schreiner, “Grief… A Comedy” shares Alison’s story of finding love late in life, losing that love far too soon, and what comes next.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
