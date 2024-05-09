Tony Award nominees Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood in "The Notebook" on Broadway

Allie and Noah are from different worlds - but in “The Notebook,” they share a lifetime of love.

Based on the best-selling novel by Nicholas Sparks, the new Broadway musical adaptation of “The Notebook” features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter and is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams with choreography by Katie Spelman. Brunstetter's book has earned one of the show's three Tony Award nominations.

To tell the story - which spans decades - 3 actors play each of the main characters at different points in their lives. As many listeners will know from the novel or the beloved 2004 film, the eldest version of Allie has advanced memory loss and the elder Noah spends each day reminding them of their triumphant journey by telling her their love story.

Tony Award winner Maryann Plunkett plays Older Allie and Dorian Harewood is Older Noah. Both actors have been nominated for Tony Awards this season.