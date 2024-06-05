Gotta get back in time: "Back to the Future: The Musical" begins tour at Proctors - an interview with writer Bob Gale

The 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, "Back to the Future: The Musical" is taking off from Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, New York this week. The Broadway and West End hit show is based on the Universal Pictures legendary film. It will play Proctors from June 6 to June 8.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

"Back to the Future: The Musical" has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the "Back to the Future" film trilogy.