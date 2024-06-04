2024 Mostly Modern Festival

The Mostly Modern Festival returns to Saratoga Springs for its fifth season from June 6th – 21st at the Arthur Zankel Music Center on the Skidmore College campus. Co-founded by the husband-and-wife team, composer Robert Paterson and violinist Victoria Paterson, the festival emphasizes modern classical music, paired with outstanding repertoire from the 20th century.

This season brings 11 shows total—orchestral, vocal, and chamber concerts by festival and guest ensembles of all new music. The festival hosts the Mostly Modern Festival Institute, a three-week intensive with a distinguished 50-member faculty for up to 30 composers and 100 instrumentalists, vocalists, and conductors.

We welcome Victoria Paterson to the show.