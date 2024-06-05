Don Stephenson as Doc Brown in "Back to the Future: The Musical" North American Tour

Don Stephenson is playing Doc Brown in "Back to the Future The Musical" North American Tour with Caden Brauch as Marty McFly.

"Back to the Future The Musical" has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

Don Stephenson’s directing credits include productions at Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center Millennium Stage, Alley Theatre, Goodspeed Opera House, Asolo Repertory Theatre, Bay Street Theatre, MUNY Opera, Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Theatreworks/ Hartford, The Marriott Theatre, Barter Theatre, Hangar Theatre, Theatre Aspen, and New York Musical Theatre Festival. He most recently directed "A Comedy of Tenors" and "The Producers" at Paper Mill Playhouse.

As an actor, Don has appeared on Broadway in "The Producers," "Trouble In Mind," "A Gentleman’s Guide To Love and Murder," "Parade," "Dracula," "By Jeeves," "Titanic," "Private Lives," "Rock of Ages," "Wonderful Town," "Pardon My English," and "The Bandwagon." Off Broadway, he appeared in "Death Takes a Holiday" (Roundabout Theatre Company) and "Take Me Along" (Irish rep). TV/ film credits include roles on “Law and Order,” “Criminal Intent,” “Special Victims Unit,” “The Good Wife, “Glee,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Three Pounds,” “Now and Again,” “Succession,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” and "Irrational Man."