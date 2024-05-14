Book Picks - The Golden Notebook and Open Door Bookstore
This week's book picks come from James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, New York and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, New York.
Golden Notebook:
• In Tongues by Thomas Grattan
• Missing White Woman by Kellye Garrett
• New and Selected Poems by Marie Howe
• Help Wanted by Adelle Waldman
• She's a Badass by Katherine Yeske Taylor
• Challenger by Adam Higginbotham
Open Door:
• The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson
• Ella by Diane Richards
• Dogland by Tommy Tomlinson
• The Safekeep by Yael Van Der Wouden
• Disappointing Affirmations by Dave Tarnowski
• Spitting Gold by Carmella Lowkis