The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Golden Notebook and Open Door Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published May 14, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Book covers for titles listed on this post

This week's book picks come from James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, New York and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, New York.

Golden Notebook:
• In Tongues by Thomas Grattan

• Missing White Woman by Kellye Garrett

• New and Selected Poems by Marie Howe

• Help Wanted by Adelle Waldman

• She's a Badass by Katherine Yeske Taylor

• Challenger by Adam Higginbotham

Open Door:
• The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson
• Ella by Diane Richards
• Dogland by Tommy Tomlinson
• The Safekeep by Yael Van Der Wouden
• Disappointing Affirmations by Dave Tarnowski
• Spitting Gold by Carmella Lowkis

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
