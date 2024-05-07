Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore and Odyssey Bookshop

This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York and Jesse Hassinger from Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.

Kira Wizner:

Mrs. Gulliver by Valerie Martin

A Rose, a Bridge, and a Wild Black Horse: The Classic Picture Book by Charlotte Zolotow, reimagined by Crescent Dragonwagon

Luigi, the Spider Who Wanted to Be a Kitten by Michelle Knudsen and Kevin Hawkes

Beastly Beauty by Jennifer Donnelly (event at Merritt 5/11)

The Ministry of Time: A Novel by Kaliane Bradley

Funny Story by Emily Henry

Beyond That, the Sea: A Novel (new in paperback)

The Postcard by Anne Berest (new in paperback)

The Hazelbourne Ladies Motorcycle and Flying Club: A Novel



Jesse Hassinger:

The Work of Art: How Something Comes from Nothing, by Adam Moss

The Blue Maiden, by Anna Noyce

The Red Grove, by Tessa Fontaine

The Choice, by Neel Mukherjee

I Cheerfully Refuse, by Lief Enger

The Bullet Swallower, by Elizabeth Gonzalez James