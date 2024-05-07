Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore and Odyssey Bookshop
This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York and Jesse Hassinger from Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.
Kira Wizner:
Mrs. Gulliver by Valerie Martin
A Rose, a Bridge, and a Wild Black Horse: The Classic Picture Book by Charlotte Zolotow, reimagined by Crescent Dragonwagon
Luigi, the Spider Who Wanted to Be a Kitten by Michelle Knudsen and Kevin Hawkes
Beastly Beauty by Jennifer Donnelly (event at Merritt 5/11)
The Ministry of Time: A Novel by Kaliane Bradley
Funny Story by Emily Henry
Beyond That, the Sea: A Novel (new in paperback)
The Postcard by Anne Berest (new in paperback)
The Hazelbourne Ladies Motorcycle and Flying Club: A Novel
Jesse Hassinger:
The Work of Art: How Something Comes from Nothing, by Adam Moss
The Blue Maiden, by Anna Noyce
The Red Grove, by Tessa Fontaine
The Choice, by Neel Mukherjee
I Cheerfully Refuse, by Lief Enger
The Bullet Swallower, by Elizabeth Gonzalez James