The Roundtable

Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore and Odyssey Bookshop

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 7, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York and Jesse Hassinger from Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts.

Kira Wizner:
Mrs. Gulliver by Valerie Martin
A Rose, a Bridge, and a Wild Black Horse: The Classic Picture Book by Charlotte Zolotow, reimagined by Crescent Dragonwagon
Luigi, the Spider Who Wanted to Be a Kitten by Michelle Knudsen and Kevin Hawkes
Beastly Beauty by Jennifer Donnelly (event at Merritt 5/11)
The Ministry of Time: A Novel by Kaliane Bradley
Funny Story by Emily Henry
Beyond That, the Sea: A Novel (new in paperback)
The Postcard by Anne Berest (new in paperback)
The Hazelbourne Ladies Motorcycle and Flying Club: A Novel

    Jesse Hassinger:
    The Work of Art: How Something Comes from Nothing, by Adam Moss
    The Blue Maiden, by Anna Noyce

    The Red Grove, by Tessa Fontaine

    The Choice, by Neel Mukherjee
    I Cheerfully Refuse, by Lief Enger

    The Bullet Swallower, by Elizabeth Gonzalez James

    Sarah LaDuke
    Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
