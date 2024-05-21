© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Oblong Books and Chatham Bookstore

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 21, 2024 at 11:33 AM EDT
Book covers for titles listed on this post.
Provided

This week's Book Picks come from Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York and Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, New York.

Combined list:

  • The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
  • Enter Ghost by Isabella Hammad
  • Salt Houses by Hala Alyan
  • Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan
  • Shanghailanders by Juli Min
  • Cuckoo by Gretchen Felker-Martin
  • Vladivostok Circus by Elisa Shua Dusapin, translated by Aneesa Abbas Higgins
  • Leaving by Roxana Barry Robinson
  • After Annie by Anna Quindlen
  • Shopkeeping: Stories, Advice, and Observations by Peter Miller
  • Reading the Room: A Bookseller's Tale by Paul Yamazaki
  • Ten Bridges I've Burnt by Brontez Purnell
  • And Then? And Then? What Else? by Daniel Handler
  • Magnolia Wu Unfolds It All by Chanel Miller
Tags
The Roundtable Book PicksOblong Bookschatham bookstore
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    5/21/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are corporate attorney with Phillips Lytle LLP Rich Honen, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
  • BIFF logo 2024
    The Roundtable
    BIFF/18 - The Berkshire International Film Festival 5/30-6/2
    Joe Donahue
    The 18th Annual Berkshire International Film Festival will present another blockbuster weekend line-up of films, events, and very special guests running from May 30 – June 2 in Great Barrington and Lenox, Massachusetts.
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 173
    Each weekday morning, The Roundtable's Joe Donahue is joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
  • Album cover for "All My Friends" - Yep Roc Records
    The Roundtable
    Whichever way the wind blows, you're gonna face it: Aoife O'Donovan's "All My Friends"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Aoife O’Donovan is a Grammy Award winning artist. She performs and records solo, as well as with Crooked Still and the trio I’m With Her.“All My Friends” began as a commission from The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra which resulted in 5 songs on the 9 track record. The three other original songs were commissioned by the FreshGrass Foundation. A commission celebrates the centenary of the 19th amendment, which first granted American women the right to vote.
Load More