Book Picks - Oblong Books and Chatham Bookstore
This week's Book Picks come from Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York and Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, New York.
Combined list:
- The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
- Enter Ghost by Isabella Hammad
- Salt Houses by Hala Alyan
- Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan
- Shanghailanders by Juli Min
- Cuckoo by Gretchen Felker-Martin
- Vladivostok Circus by Elisa Shua Dusapin, translated by Aneesa Abbas Higgins
- Leaving by Roxana Barry Robinson
- After Annie by Anna Quindlen
- Shopkeeping: Stories, Advice, and Observations by Peter Miller
- Reading the Room: A Bookseller's Tale by Paul Yamazaki
- Ten Bridges I've Burnt by Brontez Purnell
- And Then? And Then? What Else? by Daniel Handler
- Magnolia Wu Unfolds It All by Chanel Miller