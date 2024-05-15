© 2024
The Roundtable

Caffè Lena celebrates 64 years with 14 artists on 6 stages for "Sing in the Streets" on 5/19

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 15, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT
Caffè Lena logo

This Sunday, Caffè Lena in Saratoga Springs, New York presents “Sing in the Streets” – a neighborhood music festival featuring 14 area bands on 6 stages - rain or shine!

Performers include Adirondack Song Dogs, Brule County Bad Boys, Caffè Lena Ukulele Ensemble, Erin Harkes, Girl Love, Mark & Jill, Owl & Crow, Professor Louie & The Crowmatix, Rachael Sumner & Traveling Light, Reese Fulmer & The Carriage House Band, The Wildmans, The Rolling Pebbles, Volunteers of America and a surprise band!

Caffè Lena is a legendary venue that has been bringing great music to Saratoga for 64 years. Sarah Craig is the Executive Director of Caffè Lena and she joins us.

caffe lenasarah craigmusic festivalSaratoga Springs
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
Related Content
  • MA Congressman Jim McGovern
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Jim McGovern
    Ian Pickus
    The Farm Bill is taking shape. In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern, a Democrat from the 2nd District, wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Ian Pickus. This interview was recorded May 9.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    5/15/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, and Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin.
  • Alfredo Medina, Jr., Ph.D.
    The Roundtable
    Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Antiracism with Bennington College's Dr. Alfredo Medina, Jr.
    Joe Donahue
    Alfredo Medina, Jr., serves as the Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - College Diversity Officer at Bennington College in Bennington, Vermont. Dr. Medina is a higher education professional with more than 20 years of experience working in the areas of diversity, inclusion, and equity, civic and public engagement, and risk management and compliance.
  • The Roundtable
    Julie Canepa at The Book House on 5/18 with "The Missing Star"
    Joe Donahue
    The novel, "The Missing Star," is based on the life of Vladimir Munk and Kitty Löwi. The book chronicles Vladimir and Kitty’s lives as children growing up under German occupation, and their deportation to the Terezin ghetto, where they met and fell in love. Julie Canepa is the author of the novel and co-author of documentary "Return to Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladimir Munk."
  • Sarah LaDuke and Marti Buckley at SPAC in Saratoga Springs, NY on April 11, 2024
    The Roundtable
    CulinaryArts@SPAC - Marti Buckley's "The Book of Pintxos"
    Sarah LaDuke
    At a CulinaryArts@SPAC event on April 11, we were joined by Marti Buckley to discuss her book “Pintxos: A Taste of Spain’s Basque Country.” The book is published by Artisan.
  • Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood in "The Notebook" on Broadway - 2024
    The Roundtable
    Tony Award nominees Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood in "The Notebook" on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    Based on the best-selling novel by Nicholas Sparks, the new Broadway musical adaptation of “The Notebook” features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter and is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams with choreography by Katie Spelman. Tony Award winner Maryann Plunkett plays Older Allie and Dorian Harewood is Older Noah. Both actors have been nominated for Tony Awards this season.
