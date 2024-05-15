Caffè Lena celebrates 64 years with 14 artists on 6 stages for "Sing in the Streets" on 5/19

This Sunday, Caffè Lena in Saratoga Springs, New York presents “Sing in the Streets” – a neighborhood music festival featuring 14 area bands on 6 stages - rain or shine!

Performers include Adirondack Song Dogs, Brule County Bad Boys, Caffè Lena Ukulele Ensemble, Erin Harkes, Girl Love, Mark & Jill, Owl & Crow, Professor Louie & The Crowmatix, Rachael Sumner & Traveling Light, Reese Fulmer & The Carriage House Band, The Wildmans, The Rolling Pebbles, Volunteers of America and a surprise band!

Caffè Lena is a legendary venue that has been bringing great music to Saratoga for 64 years. Sarah Craig is the Executive Director of Caffè Lena and she joins us.