Julie Canepa at The Book House on 5/18 with "The Missing Star"

The novel, "The Missing Star," (Small Town Girl Production) is based on the life of Vladimir Munk and Kitty Löwi. The book chronicles Vladimir and Kitty’s lives as children growing up under German occupation, and their deportation to the Terezin ghetto, where they met and fell in love. Julie Canepa is the author of the novel and co-author of documentary "Return to Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladimir Munk."

The documentary was filmed in 2020 when Julie accompanied Czech Holocaust survivor Vladimir Munk to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in Poland.

Julie Canepa will be signing and discussing, "The Missing Star," at the Book House in Stuyvesant Plaza on Saturday, May 18th at 3pm.