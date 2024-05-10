© 2024
The Roundtable

Historic Albany Foundation celebrates 50 years with a gala on 5/18

By Joe Donahue
Published May 10, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT
Graphic for 50th Anniversary of the Historic Albany Foundation

Celebrating 50 years in operation, Historic Albany Foundation is a private not-for-profit membership-based organization that works to preserve and protect buildings with architectural, historic, or civic value. They do this through educational and hands-on programming including tours, workshops and lectures; technical assistance; advocacy for endangered buildings; and they run a Tool Lending Library and Architectural Parts Warehouse.

The foundation will be holding their 50th Anniversary Gala on May 18th. Pamela Howard is the Executive Director of the foundation and is joins us for a preview of the gala this morning along with Shawn Morris, 1st Vice President of the Historic Albany Foundation Board and the 50th Anniversary Gala Co Chair; and David Hinchen who is the Development Chair of the Historic Albany Foundation Board and the Chair of Built.

Historic Albany FoundationAlbanygala50th anniversaryarchitecturehistoryfundraiser
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
