5/13/24 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, Senior Fellow at Bard Center for Civic Engagement Jim Ketterer, and Investment Banker on Wall St. Mark Wittman. We are also joined by Malia's student, Bard College Graduating Senior Kelany De La Cruz. Kelany is from the Dominican Republic, studies international affairs, and will start grad school in China this fall.