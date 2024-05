Based on the best-selling novel by Nicholas Sparks, the new Broadway musical adaptation of “The Notebook” features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter and is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams with choreography by Katie Spelman. Tony Award winner Maryann Plunkett plays Older Allie and Dorian Harewood is Older Noah. Both actors have been nominated for Tony Awards this season.

Listen • 13:00