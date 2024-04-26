© 2024
The Roundtable

Doris Kearns Goodwin to talk about "An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s" with Joe Donahue at UPH on 6/2

By Joe Donahue
Published April 26, 2024 at 11:13 AM EDT
Book cover for "An Unfinished Love Story"

Doris Kearns Goodwin, one of America’s most beloved historians, will discuss her new book "An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s" with Joe Donahue at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs on Sunday, June 2 at 3 p.m.

"An Unfinished Love Story" artfully weaves together biography, memoir, and history.

Doris Kearns Goodwin takes you along on the emotional journey she and her husband, Richard (Dick) Goodwin embarked upon in the last years of his life, as the couple examined a tumultuous decade in American history through the lens of their own personal involvement in public service.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
