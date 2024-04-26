Doris Kearns Goodwin to talk about "An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s" with Joe Donahue at UPH on 6/2

Doris Kearns Goodwin, one of America’s most beloved historians, will discuss her new book "An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s" with Joe Donahue at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs on Sunday, June 2 at 3 p.m.

"An Unfinished Love Story" artfully weaves together biography, memoir, and history.

Doris Kearns Goodwin takes you along on the emotional journey she and her husband, Richard (Dick) Goodwin embarked upon in the last years of his life, as the couple examined a tumultuous decade in American history through the lens of their own personal involvement in public service.