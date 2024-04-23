Book Picks - Battenkill Books and Northshire Bookstore
This week's book picks come from Heather Boyne of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York and Connie Brooks and Cathy Taylor of Northshire Bookstore in Manchester, Vermont and Saratoga, New York.
Heather Boyne’s picks:
- Vignettes by Sean Scherer
- Chasing Beauty: The Life of Isabella Stewart Gardner by Natalie Dykstra
- McSweeney's Issue 73: Manifesto edited by Dave Eggers and James Yeh
Connie Brooks’ picks:
- The Book of Doors by Gareth Brown
- The Stardust Thief by Chelsea Abdullah
- The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo
- Voices of the People by Joseph Bruchac and illustrated by various artists
- Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton
Cathy Taylor’s picks:
- Here After: A Memoir by Amy Lin
- Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley
- Splinters by Leslie Jamison
- The Adversary by Michael Crummey
- All Fours by Miranda July
- There's Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib