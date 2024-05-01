Paula Poundstone at The Colonial Theater in Pittsfield on May 4th

Comedian Paula Poundstone will be taking center stage at the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield on May 4th. With an impressive resume that includes hosting the White House Correspondents dinner, live coverage of major political events, and starring in HBO specials like “Cats Cops and Stuff.”

Paula Poundstone has become a household name in the comedy world. Her comedic prowess extends far beyond the stage as she captivates audiences regularly on this very radio network for NPR’s “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me and with her weekly podcast “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.”

Poundstone’s unique brand of humor a blend of self-deprecation, sarcasm, and a keen sense of observations on current events promises a very fun night always.