Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys and Pulitzer Prize-finalist playwright Kristoffer Diaz, along with Tony nominated director Michael Greif and Tony nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown bring their collective talents to the exhilarating new coming-of-age Broadway musical: "Hell's Kitchen." It’s currently in previews at The Schubert Theatre, opening on April 20, after a sold-out and extended-run at The Public Theatre off-Broadway last fall into early this year. Kristoffer Diaz is a playwright, librettist, screenwriter, and educator.

