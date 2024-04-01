Anne Lamott's discusses new book "Somehow: Thoughts on Love" with Elizabeth Lesser The Bardavon on 4/9

In "Somehow: Thoughts on Love," Anne Lamott explores the transformative power that love has in our lives: how it surprises us, forces us to confront uncomfortable truths, reminds us of our humanity, and guides us forward.

We are, Lamott says, creatures of love. In her twentieth book Lamott draws from her own life and experience to delineate the intimate and elemental ways that love buttresses us in the face of despair as it galvanizes us to believe that tomorrow will be better than today.

The book will be released on Tuesday, April 9th and the publication will be celebrated that night at an Oblong Books and Bardavon event at "The Bardavon" in Poughkeepsie featuring Anne Lamott in conversation with Elizabeth Lesser.

Anne Lamott is the author of the "New York Times" bestsellers including: "Dusk," "Night, Dawn;" "Almost Everything;" "Hallelujah Anyway;" "Small Victories; Grace (Eventually);" "Plan B;" and "Traveling Mercies," as well as several novels.

Elizabeth Lesser is the co-founder and senior adviser of Omega Institute, the largest adult education center in the United States focusing on health, wellness, spirituality and creativity.