The Roundtable

Celtic Woman 20th Anniversary Tour at The Palace in Albany on 3/20

By Joe Donahue
Published March 18, 2024 at 11:50 AM EDT

In the 20 years since the global musical sensation’s debut, Celtic Woman has emerged as both a formidable musical presence and a genuine cultural phenomenon.

Both an accomplished recording ensemble and a world-class performing collective, Celtic Woman introduces some of Ireland's most talented singers and musicians to the world stage. They will bring their 20th Anniversary Tour to The Palace in Albany, New York on 3/20. Mairéad Carlin joins us.

The group's repertoire encompasses Irish classics, contemporary songs, classical favorites and stirring originals. The lineup of performers has evolved in the years since the group's inception but the signature sound of Celtic Woman has remained consistent, showcasing the members' individual and collaborative talents.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
