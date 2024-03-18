Celtic Woman 20th Anniversary Tour at The Palace in Albany on 3/20

In the 20 years since the global musical sensation’s debut, Celtic Woman has emerged as both a formidable musical presence and a genuine cultural phenomenon.

Both an accomplished recording ensemble and a world-class performing collective, Celtic Woman introduces some of Ireland's most talented singers and musicians to the world stage. They will bring their 20th Anniversary Tour to The Palace in Albany, New York on 3/20. Mairéad Carlin joins us.

The group's repertoire encompasses Irish classics, contemporary songs, classical favorites and stirring originals. The lineup of performers has evolved in the years since the group's inception but the signature sound of Celtic Woman has remained consistent, showcasing the members' individual and collaborative talents.