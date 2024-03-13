Malachy McCourt - in memoriam

During the course of his life, Malachy McCourt was a pioneer in talk radio, a soap opera star, a best-selling author; a political activist, and a candidate for governor of the state of New York. Born in Brooklyn in 1931, McCourt was raised in Limerick, Ireland, and returned to the United States in 1952. He died Monday at the age of 92.

Malachy McCourt was a friend of the station - speaking with Joe Donahue often. He was last on The Roundtable in 2017 around the release of his book “Death Need Not Be Fatal.”

We share a portion of that interview this morning in memoriam.