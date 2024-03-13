© 2024
The Roundtable

Malachy McCourt - in memoriam

By Joe Donahue
Published March 13, 2024 at 11:31 AM EDT
Malachy McCourt
JOHN LAMPARSKI
/
provided
Malachy McCourt in 2011

During the course of his life, Malachy McCourt was a pioneer in talk radio, a soap opera star, a best-selling author; a political activist, and a candidate for governor of the state of New York. Born in Brooklyn in 1931, McCourt was raised in Limerick, Ireland, and returned to the United States in 1952. He died Monday at the age of 92.

Malachy McCourt was a friend of the station - speaking with Joe Donahue often. He was last on The Roundtable in 2017 around the release of his book “Death Need Not Be Fatal.”

We share a portion of that interview this morning in memoriam.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
