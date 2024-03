Susanna Hoffs co-founded The Bangles in 1981 and they released a string of chart-topping singles including “Manic Monday," “Walk Like an Egyptian,” “Hazy Shade of Winter,” and “Eternal Flame,” before embarking on a critically acclaimed solo career.Now, she has written a novel (just out in paperback) entitled "This Bird Has Flown." She joined us for an interview for The Creative Life series.

Listen • 45:36