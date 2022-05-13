The Creative Life: Debbie Millman and Roxane Gay

Designer Debbie Millman and author Roxane Gay visited the University at Albany for a conversation with WAMC’s Joe Donahue as part of The Creative Life: A Conversation Series on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the UAlbany Performing Arts Center on the University at Albany’s Uptown Campus.

A UAlbany alum, Debbie Millman is also an author, educator, curator and host of the podcast Design Matters, one of the world’s first and longest running podcasts. She has written six books and has two books of illustrated essays. Her latest publication, "Why Design Matters," showcases dozens of her most exciting interviews. Millman’s illustrated works have appeared in publications such as The New York Times, New York Magazine, Print Magazine, Design Observer and Fast Company. Millman’s artwork is included in the Boston Biennale, Chicago Design Museum, Anderson University, School of Visual Arts, Long Island University, The Wolfsonion Museum, and the Czong Institute for Contemporary Art.

Roxane Gay is one of the great public intellectuals in America today. Her books include the modern-day classics, "Bad Feminist: Essays" (2014), which Time magazine called, “a manual on how to be human,” and "Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body"(2017), a “work of staggering honesty” (New Republic) that explores her relationship with food, weight, and body image. Gay’s forthcoming book is How to Be Heard (2022), practical advice for anyone who wants to use their voice to have an impact on the world. A contributing op-ed writer for the New York Times, she is also the author of The World of Wakanda (2017) for Marvel Comics, and publishes a newsletter, The Audacity.

The Creative Life series is a major arts initiative of the University Art Museum, New York State Writers Institute and UAlbany Performing Arts Center in conjunction with WAMC Northeast Public Radio.