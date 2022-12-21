The Creative Life: Lucy Sante

Lucy Sante is a Belgian-born nonfiction writer, art critic and cultural commentator of astonishingly wide interests, including the Beastie Boys, early photography, and the history of NYC reservoirs. Her newest book is "Nineteen Reservoirs: On Their Creation and the Promise of Water for New York City."

She joins us to discuss her creative inspiration, craft and career. As part of the Creative Life Series - presented in partnership with the University Art Museum, NYS Writers Institute and WAMC Northeast Public Radio.

Again, Lucy Sante’s new book is Nineteen Reservoirs. As Luc Sante, she is best-known for Low Life (1991), about crime and entertainment in Old New York, 1840-1919, and her collected essays, Kill All Your Darlings: Pieces 1990-2005 (2007). A second collection, Maybe the People Would Be the Times, came out in 2020. She wrote about her recent gender transition in the February 2022 issue of Vanity Fair. She teaches writing and the history of Photography at Bard College.

This conversation with Lucy Sante was recorded as part of The Creative Life Series at UAlbany on October 18, 2022.