The Creative Life: Jane Curtin

In April 2023, Jane Curtin was our guest for the UAlbany Creative life series to discuss her life and work. You know her from "Third Rock from the Sun." You know her from "Kate & Allie." She won two Emmys for that. And of course, you know her as one of the original Not Ready for Primetime Players on the National Broadcasting Corporation's "Saturday Night Live."

The Creative Life series is a major arts initiative of the University Art Museum, New York State Writers Institute and UAlbany Performing Arts Center in conjunction with WAMC Northeast Public Radio, sponsored by The University at Albany Foundation.

Encore airing.