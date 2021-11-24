The Creative Life: Ruth Reichl

Ruth Reichl is a James Beard Award-winning food writer and former New York Times food critic and was Joe Donahue's guest as part of The Creative Life: A Conversation Series at UAlbany on October 5, 2021. The Creative Life conversation series is presented in partnership with the University Art Museum, NYS Writers Institute and WAMC Northeast Public Radio.

In her most recent book, "Save Me the Plums: My Gourmet Memoir," trailblazing food writer and beloved restaurant critic Reichl chronicles her groundbreaking tenure as editor in chief of Gourmet from 1999 to 2009. Ruth Reichl began writing about food in 1972 when she published "Mmmmm: A Feastiary." Since then, she has authored the critically acclaimed, best-selling memoirs "Tender at the Bone;" "Comfort Me with Apples," "Garlic and Sapphires;" and "For You Mom, Finally." She has also published a novel, "Delicious!," and a cookbook, "My Kitchen Year: 136 Recipes That Saved My Life."

Before taking on the editor in chief position at Gourmet magazine, she was the restaurant critic of The New York Times and served as the food editor and restaurant critic for the Los Angeles Times. She has been honored with six James Beard Awards for her journalism, magazine feature writing, and criticism.