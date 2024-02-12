Underground Railroad Education Center raising funds for new interpretive center
The Underground Railroad was the movement that enslaved people used to gain freedom in the 19th Century. The Capital Region of New York State was visited by thousands of freedom seekers in the years prior to the Civil War.
The Underground Railroad Education Center seeks to acknowledge the active Underground Railroad movement in our region and to understand it in its historic context how it relates to us today.
Paul and Mary Liz Stewart are the founders of the Underground Railroad Education Center.