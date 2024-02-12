© 2024
The Roundtable

Underground Railroad Education Center raising funds for new interpretive center

By Sarah LaDuke
Published February 12, 2024 at 11:12 AM EST

The Underground Railroad was the movement that enslaved people used to gain freedom in the 19th Century. The Capital Region of New York State was visited by thousands of freedom seekers in the years prior to the Civil War.

The Underground Railroad Education Center seeks to acknowledge the active Underground Railroad movement in our region and to understand it in its historic context how it relates to us today.

Paul and Mary Liz Stewart are the founders of the Underground Railroad Education Center.

civil rights underground railroad Underground Railroad Education Center Olana State Historic Site
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
