The Roundtable

The Albany Symphony Orchestra Throwing a 100th Birthday Party for Rhapsody in Blue in Concert

By Joe Donahue
Published February 9, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST
http://hdl.loc.gov/loc.pnp/ppmsca.50157
Library of Congress; P&P
http://hdl.loc.gov/loc.pnp/ppmsca.50157

Two-time GRAMMY Award-win Albany Symphony throwing a gigantic 100th birthday-party concert for Rhapsody in Blue, featuring Kevin Cole, the world’s foremost interpreter of George Gershwin’s piano music. The program also includes An American in Paris, Carlos Simon’s AMEN! and Simon Says, a world premiere trombone concerto by Jack Frerer. The concert takes place on Saturday, February 10th at 7:30pmat Proctors Theatre.

Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue was premiered on February 12, 1924, in New York City, by the Paul Whiteman Band, with George at the piano. When the 25-year-old composer took the stage at the end of a very long concert, he electrified the audience, and changed the course of American music forever, creating a style that fully embraced and reflected the popular music of his time. He also became, overnight, the most famous composer in the world.

We welcome Maestro David Alan Miller and Pianist Kevin Cole to the RT.

Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Kevin Cole concert Proctors Theatre
Joe Donahue
Joe Donahue
