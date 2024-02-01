Jonathan Blitzer's "Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here: The United States, Central America, and the Making of a Crisis"

New Yorker staff writer Jonathan Blitzer’s new book is: Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here: The United States, Central America, and the Making of a Crisis. The book is a deeply reported history of the disastrous humanitarian crisis at the southern border told through the lives of the migrants forced to risk everything and the policymakers who determine their fate.

With nuance and detail, Blitzer tells an epic story about the people whose lives ebb and flow across the border, and in doing so, he delves into the heart of American life itself. Blitzer says this story has shaped the nation’s turbulent politics and culture in countless ways—and will almost certainly determine its future.

We welcome Jonathan Blitzer to the RT.