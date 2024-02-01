© 2024
The Roundtable

Jonathan Blitzer's "Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here: The United States, Central America, and the Making of a Crisis"

By Joe Donahue
Published February 1, 2024 at 11:33 AM EST

New Yorker staff writer Jonathan Blitzer’s new book is: Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here: The United States, Central America, and the Making of a Crisis. The book is a deeply reported history of the disastrous humanitarian crisis at the southern border told through the lives of the migrants forced to risk everything and the policymakers who determine their fate.

With nuance and detail, Blitzer tells an epic story about the people whose lives ebb and flow across the border, and in doing so, he delves into the heart of American life itself. Blitzer says this story has shaped the nation’s turbulent politics and culture in countless ways—and will almost certainly determine its future.

We welcome Jonathan Blitzer to the RT.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
